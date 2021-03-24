  Wednesday Mar, 24 2021 10:53:52 PM

3 Abu Sayyaf bomb couriers surrender in Basilan

Local News • 15:15 PM Wed Mar 24, 2021
By: 
John M. Unson

COTABATO CITY --- Three confessed bomb-couriers of the Abu Sayyaf terror group in Basilan surrendered and pledged allegiance to the government, the military said Wednesday.

Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan, Jr. of the Western Mindanao Command said the three gunmen, whom he identified only as Jallim, Aman, and Salim for their safety, yielded on Monday through the backdoor intercession of Army officials in the province.

The three men, all from Lamitan City in Basilan, turned in an M16 assault rifle and two .30 caliber M1 Garand rifles to Lt. Col. Freddie Calosing, commanding officer of the 68th IB, during a simple surrender rite Monday.

Vinluan said Jallim, Aman and Salim together pledged allegiance to the government through the efforts of Calosing and Brig. Gen. Domingo Gobway, commander of the 101st Infantry Brigade that has jurisdiction over Basilan’s 11 towns and two cities, Isabela and Lamitan.

The three men, who renounced their membership with the Abu Sayyaf before officials of the 68th IB, shall assume new names as they get reintroduced to Basilan’s mainstream society.

