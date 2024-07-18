3 BIFF members yield to police in Tacurong

GEN. SANTOS CITY – The PRO 12 police force successfully implemented an intel-driven operation leading to the surrender of three BIFF members at Tacurong City Police Station, Bonifacio St., Poblacion, Tacurong City on July 16, 2024.

Personnel of Tacurong CPS together with RID12, SKPIU, SKPIDMU, 1st SKPMFC, RIU12-PITSK, SKPFU-CIDG 12, SKPHPT, MARITIME, 1202nd MC RMFB12 and JTF TALAKUDONG facilitated the submission of the three (3) alleged BIFF members under Karialan Faction identified as alias “Longhair”, “Benz” and “Mors” along with their firearms: two (2) unit homemade pistol 12 gauge single shot and one (1) unit homemade M79.

Brig. Gen. Percival Augustus Placezr, regional director warmly welcomed the return of the former rebels while encouraging more members of lawless groups to start anew under the guidance of the government.

“May your return to the folds of the law become the start of lifelong peace and freedom. We hope that with the support of the government, you can reintegrate back to the society and live in harmony with your respective families and loved ones,” Placer said. (Pat A Lascano - RPIO 12)