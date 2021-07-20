3 BIFF yield to Army in Maguindanao

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao -- Three members of the outlawed Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) have decided to surrender to government authorities, the military here announced Monday.

The BIFF with their firearms voluntarily surrendered to the Army’s 57th Infantry (Masikap) Battalion in Sitio Iking, Barangay Romongaob, South Upi, Maguindanao Sunday.

According to Colonel Eduardo Gubat, 603rd Infantry Brigade Commander, those who surrendered to 57IB under Lt. Col. Jonathan Pondanera belonged to BIFF-Bungos Faction.

“It is certain that the government’s peace program is effective in influencing them to denounce their affiliation with the terror group,” Colonel Gubat said.

They brought with them one M1 Garand rifle, a Carbine rifle and a Caliber .45 pistol with magazines and ammunition. Major General Juvymax Uy, 6th Infantry Division commander, have expressed gratitutde to the local government as effective partners in attaining peace and development in South and Central Mindanao.

"Our efforts in attaining peace in this part of the country is fruitful as evidenced by the significant increase of terrorist group members who surrendered to the government,” said Maj. Gen. Uy, also commander of Joint Task Force Central.

About a hundred former BIFF and Dawlah Islamiya members have denounced their allegiance with the terror groups and opted to live normal lives with the help of the government that provided them livelihood package.

The Maguindanao provincial government has been extending aid to former extremist groups to re-integrate them to the mainstream and become productive citizens of the land.