  Sunday Oct, 30 2022 11:07:05 PM

3 CAFGU members killed in Pikit ambush

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 20:45 PM Sun Oct 30, 2022
30
By: 
John M. Unson

PIKIT, Noth Cotabato  – Three militiamen were slain Sunday morning in latest gun attack in this troubled town.

Mayor Sumulong Sultan of Pikit confirmed the attack and ordered Lt. Colonel John Miridel Calinga, town police chiefm to identify the attackers and bring them before the bar of justice.

“The police are hunting down the suspects,” Mayor Sultan said the vernacular in a radio interview of the ambush in Barangay Manaulanan but refused to provide further details.

Police identified the fatalities as Joel Chaves, Ariel Cedeño and Uy-Uy Mancera who were on board a motorbike heading toward Barangay Ginatilan when ambushed at about 6 a.m.

The victims who were unarmed members of Civilian Armed Forces Geographical Unit (CAFGU) were assigned in Ginatilan village.

Pikit had been rocked by violence since January this year.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

