3 CAFGU slain, 2 others hurt in gun attack in Maguindanao del Norte

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – Three militiamen were slain and two others were injured in a gun attack at about 1:20 a.m. Monday in Buldon, Maugindanao del Norte, the Army here said.

Lt. Colonel Dennis Almorato, speaking for the Army’s 6th Infantry Battalion, told reporters that the militiamen were part of the Army unit securing the bridge damaged by typhoon Paeng in Barangay Edcor, Buldon, Maguindanao del Norte.

Citing field report, Colonel Almorato said the gunmen fled toward the hinterlands of Barangay Nuyo.

Two armed men,believed to be member of local terrorist group, arrived on motorbike and opened fire on members of the Civilian Armed Forces Geographical Unit (CAFGU).

Killed were identified as CAFGU members Christian Silvestre, Ignacio Lozad and Dondon Ahito.

The injured were militiamen Arnel Cayanan at Calbertson Baggay.

Members of 5th Marine Battalion Landing Team and Buldon municipal police officer personnel are still conducting pursuit operation as of posting.