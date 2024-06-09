  Sunday Jun, 09 2024 06:02:37 AM

3 combat rifles seized from dealers entrapped by CIDG-BAR

Peace and Order • 20:30 PM Sat Jun 8, 2024
83
By: 
John Felix Unson

COTABATO CITY - Agents of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group seized three assault rifles from two illegal dealers entrapped in Barangay Sarang in Malabang, Lanao del Sur on Saturday afternoon.

Brig. Gen. Prexy Tanggawohn, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, told reporters that the two gunrunners, Jamel Cabila Musor and Pananggi Sarip Ampuan, are now detained, to be prosecuted for violation of Republic Act 10591 that prohibits possession, or sale of firearms without permission from the national government.

Tanggawohn said Musor and Ampuan were immediately arrested by agents of the CIDG-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, led by Lt. Col. Ariel Huesca, after selling to them two M14 rifles and an M16 rifle with magazines loaded with 7.62 and 5.56 millimeter ammunition in a tradeoff along a highway in Barangay Sarang in Malabang.

Tanggawohn said the CIDG-BAR’s entrapment operation that led to the arrest of Musor and Ampuan was laid after Huesca and his subordinate-policemen had received tips from confidential informants about their gunrunning activities in Lanao del Sur, one of the six provinces in the Bangsamoro region.

Local officials in Malabang and nearby towns in Lanao del Sur told reporters that they are certain that the two suspects, now in the custody of CIDG-BAR, have links with the Dawlah Islamiya terror group.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

3 combat rifles seized from dealers entrapped by CIDG-BAR

COTABATO CITY - Agents of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group seized three assault rifles from two illegal dealers entrapped in...

Ambush sa Cotabato City laban sa barangay kapitan, isa ang patay, 2 ang sugatan

COTABATO CITY – Inambush ng di pa nakilalang armadong kalalakihan ang van ni Cotabato City Barangay Kalanganan 2 Chairperson Edris Ayunan Pasawiran...

Caritas PH aims to strengthen justice and peace advocacy

MANILA - Caritas Philippines’ new pointman for its programs and advocacies sees the need to further strengthen the organization’s justice and peace...

MP Dumama-Alba donates P750K medical assistance fund to CRMC

COTABATO CITY - In a significant gesture of support and compassion, MP Atty. Sha Elijah Dumama-Alba, Member of the Parliament BARMM, has donated P750...

Cotelco announces power service interruption for June 7

TO OUR VALUED MEMBER-CONSUMER-OWNERS (MCO): This is to inform you that we will have a SCHEDULED power interruption on the following scheduled date...