3 cops also hurt in Maguindanao ambush that left COP, driver dead

COTABATO CITY --- Gunmen killed the chief of police of Ampatuan town in Maguindanao and his escort and wounded three others in an ambush on Tuesday morning, police and Army officials said.

Police Lt. Reynaldo Samson and a subordinate, Corporal Salipudin Endab, died on the spot from multiple gunshot wounds.

Samson was chief of the Ampatuan Municipal Police Station.

Ampatuan is located in the second district of Maguindanao, a component-province of the Bangsamoro region.

Three other policemen, Master Sgt. Renante Quinalayo and Corporals Rogelio Dela Cuesta,Jr. and Marc Clint Dayaday, were wounded in the attack.

They were rushed to the Maguindanao Provincial Hospital in nearby Shariff Aguak town for treatment.

Brig. Gen. John Guyguyon, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said Samson and companions were together in a patrol vehicle, on their way to an interior area in Barangay Kapinpilan to arrest Kamir Kambal, wanted for robbery and intimidation of persons when gunmen positioned along the road shot them with assault rifles.

The warrant for Kambal’s arrest was signed by Judge Anabelle Piang of the Regional Trial Court Branch 15 in Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao.

Barangay leaders and members of the Ampatuan municipal peace and order council identified the ambushers as Guiapar Abdulkarim, Bantukan Andog, Sala Tunda, Johari Abdulbasser Guinaid, Phepe Saptulah, Abdulrah Sapal and Bobot Kamsa, all relatives of Kambal.

Guyguyon said police teams, backed by personnel of different units under the Army's 6th Division, are now cooperating in trying to locate the suspects.