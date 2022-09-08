3 dead, 3 hurt in Basilan gun attack 

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao -Three villagers were killed while three others were wounded, among them a child, in a gun attack in Sumisip, Basilan before dawn Wednesday.

Reports reaching the headquarters here of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region identified two of the fatalities as Pajah Taalil and his daughter, Mardiya, a college student.

In an initial statement Wednesday, the Sumisip Municipal Police Station said a relative of the Taalils was also killed in the incident.

The local government unit of Sumisip has confirmed, in a separate statement, that there were three fatalities in the attack.

Citing reports from the Basilan provincial police, Brig. Gen. John Guyguyon, director of the Police Regional Office, said the victims were together in a house in Barangay Guiong in Sumisip that gunmen shot with assault rifles at about 2:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Guyguyon said three others were reported wounded in the attack.

The Sumisip municipal police force and units of the Basilan Provincial Police Office are now cooperating in identifying the culprits for prosecution.