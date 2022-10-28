  Friday Oct, 28 2022 04:21:59 PM

3 dead in clash with CIDG agents in Maguindanao

Local News • 12:15 PM Fri Oct 28, 2022
53
By: 
John M. Unson

COTABATO CITY --- Three cohorts of a wanted car thief were killed in a brief clash with policemen in Salipada K. Pendatun town in Maguindanao Thursday.

The fatalities, Dang Mamedtad, Cosme Malawan and Ronald Oriol, died on the spot from multiple bullet wounds.

Brig. Gen. John Guyguyon, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said agents of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group were to arrest Jehar Siya in Barangay Midkundig in Salipada K. Pendatun but he and his three followers opened fire, sparking a gunfight.

Siya is wanted for a number of carnapping cases pending in courts. 

He managed to escape just as agents from CIDG’s Bangsamoro Regional Field Office had neutralized his three companions. 

Local officials said Siya is also involved in large-scale trafficking of shabu in Salipada K. Pendatun and in nearby towns.

