  Sunday Jul, 23 2023 08:37:35 PM

3 dead as van hits motorcycle in South Cotabato 

Local News • 13:45 PM Sun Jul 23, 2023
61
By: 
John M. Unson

KORONADAL CITY - Three in a family riding a motorcycle together died instantly when a speeding van hit them sideways while motoring through a stretch of a highway in Tupi, South Cotabato on Saturday.

Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, director of the Police Regional Office-12, said Sunday the three fatalities - Jomar Fermalino, 50, his daughter Shena, 10, and his 77-year old mother-in-law Selvia Bastan - all died on the spot from injuries caused by the accident.

In a report to Macaraeg, the Tupi Municipal Police Station said the victims were riding a motorcycle together, on their way to Surallah town in South Cotabato, when a white van from behind hit them and sped away.

So strong was the sideward collision of the van and the motorcycle that all three riders plunged into a four-feet concrete roadside ditch along a portion of the General Santos-Koronadal Highway in Barangay Palian in Tupi.

Barangay officials have provided police investigators and reporters with copies of video footage, from residents with security cameras in their yards, showing the vehicle that hit the motorcycle, causing the instant death of Fermalino, his daughter and mother-in-law.

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Missing Ezell Tan of Cotabato City found dead in Lanao Sur coast

KUMPIRMADO na ang natagpuang bangkay sa baybayin ng Brgy. Molimoc, Balabagan, Lanao del Sur ay ang 34-anyos na si Ezell A. Tan na taga Rosary Heights...

3 dead as van hits motorcycle in South Cotabato 

KORONADAL CITY - Three in a family riding a motorcycle together died instantly when a speeding van hit them sideways while motoring through a...

Lord you are good and forgiving

Sixteenth Sunday in Ordinary Time 1st Reading – Wisdom 12:13, 16-19 There is no god besides you who have the care of all, that you need show...

Bystanders seriously hurt in Lanao Norte gun attack

COTABATO CITY - Two villagers were seriously wounded in a gun attack Thursday in Lala, Lanao del Norte. Major Allan Oniana, municipal police chief...

Army rescue injured NPA lady warrior after clashes in Sultan Kudarat

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao Norte  – Army troopers rescued and treated an injured lady New Peoples Army guerilla following an encounter in...