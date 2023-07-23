3 dead as van hits motorcycle in South Cotabato 

KORONADAL CITY - Three in a family riding a motorcycle together died instantly when a speeding van hit them sideways while motoring through a stretch of a highway in Tupi, South Cotabato on Saturday.

Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, director of the Police Regional Office-12, said Sunday the three fatalities - Jomar Fermalino, 50, his daughter Shena, 10, and his 77-year old mother-in-law Selvia Bastan - all died on the spot from injuries caused by the accident.

In a report to Macaraeg, the Tupi Municipal Police Station said the victims were riding a motorcycle together, on their way to Surallah town in South Cotabato, when a white van from behind hit them and sped away.

So strong was the sideward collision of the van and the motorcycle that all three riders plunged into a four-feet concrete roadside ditch along a portion of the General Santos-Koronadal Highway in Barangay Palian in Tupi.

Barangay officials have provided police investigators and reporters with copies of video footage, from residents with security cameras in their yards, showing the vehicle that hit the motorcycle, causing the instant death of Fermalino, his daughter and mother-in-law.