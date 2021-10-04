  Monday Oct, 04 2021 03:02:19 PM

3 dealers arrested, P6.8-M worth shabu seized in Tawi-Tawi 

Peace and Order • 11:30 AM Mon Oct 4, 2021
John M. Unson
The three suspects arrested in Bongao, Taw-Tawi Saturday are now locked in a detention facility.  (From PDEA-BARMM)

COTABATO CITY -- Anti-narcotics operatives seized P6.8 million worth of shabu from three traffickers, one of them a woman, entrapped in Bongao, Tawi-Tawi Saturday.

Haita Motalib Sakiral, 26, Rudymar Hamsiri, 31 and the 26-year-old woman, Nurmilyn Jurdi Haibit, are now detained, to be prosecuted for violation of Republic Act 9165, also known as the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

In a statement Sunday, the regional office here of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, said the suspects fell in a sting Saturday afternoon along Bagay Street in Barangay Poblacion, Bongao.

Bongao is the capital of Tawi-Tawi, one of the five provinces of the Bangsamoro region.

Sakiral, Hamsiri and Haibit were immediately frisked and cuffed after selling a kilo of shabu, valued at P6.8 million, to non-uniformed PDEA-BARMM agents.

The PDEA-BARMM said the entrapment operation that resulted in their arrest was assisted by the Tawi-Tawi provincial police and 12th Marine Battalion of the Philippine Navy. (John Felix Unson)

 

