  Monday May, 09 2022 05:13:40 PM

3 die in Buluan shooting near voting center

Breaking News • 08:45 AM Mon May 9, 2022
121
By: 
NDBC NCA
The victims lay dead beside the parked BPAT patrol vehicle near Buluan Central School. (Photo by Sheana Ann)

Three village watchmen serving as perimeter peacekeepers were shot to death by still unidentified gunmen in Buluan, Maguindanao at 8:15 today.

Buluan PNP Chief Lt. Cemafranco Cemacio the victims were members of Buluan Barangay Peacekeeping Action Team (BPAT).

The attackers remained unknown, voting was not interrupted despite the incident that occured just outside the voting center in Bulual Central School.

A driver of a mayoral candidate was also attacked and stabbed while driving near the voting center.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Another blast rocks Maguindanao, 6 hurt

COTABATO CITY - Unidentified men fired an M-79 grenade toward a voting center in Datu Piang, Maguindanao that ledt six voters injured, police said...

2 hurt in machete attack in Lanao Sur school campus

COTABATO CITY --- Three men armed with sharp machetes hacked and seriously wounded two voters in a polling precinct in Saguiaran town in Lanao del...

3 die in Buluan shooting near voting center

Three village watchmen serving as perimeter peacekeepers were shot to death by still unidentified gunmen in Buluan, Maguindanao at 8:15 today....

UPDATE: 9 hurt in Maguindanao grenade attacks

COTABATO CITY --- Nine were hurt in powerful explosions that rocked Maguindanao’s adjoining Shariff Aguak and Datu Unsay Ampatuan towns Sunday night...

PNP to serve as Electoral Board for Cotabato City polls

Breaking! Higit na 500 na special BEI na mga pulis, napagkasunduan ng kapwa panig ng UBJP mayor candidate Bruce Matabalao at kampo ni Mayor...