3 die in Buluan shooting near voting center

Three village watchmen serving as perimeter peacekeepers were shot to death by still unidentified gunmen in Buluan, Maguindanao at 8:15 today.

Buluan PNP Chief Lt. Cemafranco Cemacio the victims were members of Buluan Barangay Peacekeeping Action Team (BPAT).

The attackers remained unknown, voting was not interrupted despite the incident that occured just outside the voting center in Bulual Central School.

A driver of a mayoral candidate was also attacked and stabbed while driving near the voting center.