3 die in Mlang, North Cotabato due to COVID-19; 2 in Koronadal City
By:
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of September 12, 2021 (6:00 PM)
THREE-HUNDRED-SIXTY-FIVE (365) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
TWO-HUNDRED-THIRTY-ONE (231) NEW RECOVERIES
TEN (10) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
Three (3) reported deaths from Mlang, North Cotabato
Two (2) reported deaths from Koronadal City
Three (3) reported deaths from Polomolok, South Cotabato
Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City
Overall, there are a total of 42,597 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 5,929 (13.92%) are active cases, 35,304 (82.88%) recoveries and 1,357 (3.19%) COVID-19 related deaths.