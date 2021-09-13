  Monday Sep, 13 2021 06:55:01 AM

3 die in Mlang, North Cotabato due to COVID-19; 2 in Koronadal City

Local News • 19:15 PM Sun Sep 12, 2021
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of September 12, 2021 (6:00 PM)

THREE-HUNDRED-SIXTY-FIVE (365) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-THIRTY-ONE (231) NEW RECOVERIES

TEN (10) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Three (3) reported deaths from Mlang, North Cotabato

Two (2) reported deaths from Koronadal City

Three (3) reported deaths from Polomolok, South Cotabato

Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City

Overall, there are a total of 42,597 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 5,929 (13.92%) are active cases, 35,304 (82.88%) recoveries and 1,357 (3.19%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Plus Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health evelopment SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES SEPTEMBER 12, 2021 AS 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 112 ALEOSAN 3 ANTIPAS 2 KIDAPAWAN CITY MAGPET 36 7 M'LANG SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 10 KORONADAL CITY 48 LAKESEBU 6 POLOMOLOK 25 SURALLAH 1 TAMPAKAN 8 T'BOLI 50 TUPI 4 f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Page1of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region MALOFFICE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF SEPTEMBER 12, 2021 6:00 PM SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE COLUMBIO 1 ESPERANZA 4 ISULAN 5 LAMBAYONG 8 LEBAK PRESIDENT QUIRINO 1 SEN. NINOY AQUINO 1 2 31 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 365 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'RTMENT Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region FICE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS SEPTEMBER 12, 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 32 ARAKAN 3 KABACAN KIDAPAWAN CITY 28 MAGPET 12 M'LANG SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE 32 KORONADAL CITY 46 POLOMOLOK 29 TANTANGAN 6 T'BOLI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 1 ESPERANZA 9 KALAMANSIG TACURONG CITY REGION XII 2 27 231 (Page of f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center Health 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

