3 die in Mlang, North Cotabato due to COVID-19; 2 in Koronadal City

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of September 12, 2021 (6:00 PM)

THREE-HUNDRED-SIXTY-FIVE (365) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

TWO-HUNDRED-THIRTY-ONE (231) NEW RECOVERIES

TEN (10) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Three (3) reported deaths from Mlang, North Cotabato

Two (2) reported deaths from Koronadal City

Three (3) reported deaths from Polomolok, South Cotabato

Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City

Overall, there are a total of 42,597 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 5,929 (13.92%) are active cases, 35,304 (82.88%) recoveries and 1,357 (3.19%) COVID-19 related deaths.