  Thursday Oct, 20 2022 08:38:02 PM

3 drug den operators nabbed in Kidapawan City

Peace and Order • 20:15 PM Thu Oct 20, 2022
By: 
John M. Unson
The three suspects are all residents of Kidapawan City. (From PDEA-12)

COTABATO CITY - State agents seized P40,800 worth of shabu from three alleged dealers entrapped Wednesday in Kidapawan City.

Naravy Duquiatan, director for Region 12 of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, said Thursday suspects Wilfred Panalig Felipe, 38, Ephraim Aligarme Aryantillo, 30, and the 26-year-old Ian James Panalig Felipe, are now detained.

Duquitan said the three of them fell in a sting in Barangay Manongol in Kidapawan City, together laid by agents of PDEA-12 and personnel of the Kidapawan City Police Office. 

The three suspects together operated a clandestine drug den in Barangay Manongol that they used as distribution point for shabu, according to people privy to their illegal activities.

They were immediately frisked and cuffed after selling shabu to non-uniformed PDEA-12 agents, according to Duquiatan.

Duquiatan said the suspects are to be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 using the shabu confiscated from them as evidence. 

 

