3 drug peddlers in Balindong, Lanao del Sur arrested

Peace and Order • 18:45 PM Wed Apr 13, 2022
John M. Unson
Image from PR0-BARMM FB page

COTABATO CITY - The police clamped down three drug peddlers nabbed Tuesday in Balindong town in Lanao del Sur.

Personnel of the Balindong Municipal Police Station found P34,000 worth of shabu in the hideout of Abubakar Jamail Didato, Hakim Didato and Aisah Mala Didato in Barangay Dadayag, raided and searched for drugs based on a court order.

Captain Joel Cabanes, chief of the Balindong municipal police, and his subordinates had also seized from the three suspects a bolt-action sniper rifle, two fragmentation grenades and a shoulder-fire launcher for 40 millimeter explosive projectiles.

Cabanes, in a report to the Lanao del Sur Provincial Police Office in Marawi City, said relatives privy to the illegal activities of the suspects supported the operation that led to their arrest.

They are now locked in a detention facility of the Balindong MPS. 

