3 drug peddlers nabbed, P1.36-M shabu seized in Maguindanao

Local News • 14:15 PM Tue Feb 16, 2021
Edwin O. Fernandez
Photos courtesy of PDEA-BARMM

DATU ODIN SINSUAT, Maguindanao  – Anti-narcotics agents arrested Tuesday morning a woman and two of her companions during drug buy bust operation along the national highway here.

The 11:30 a.m. anti-drug operation in Sitio Grotto, Barangay Tamontaka also resulted to the recovery of 200 grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride with estimated market value of P1.36 million, according to Director Juvenal Azurin of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in the Bangsamoro region.

“We have tried many times in the past to arrest them through drug buy bust, madulas sila,” Azurin said. “Now our efforts paid off,” Azurin said.

Azurin identified the suspects as Jomelyn Donato, her husband Junmark Donato and Muhamad Palakasi, all residents of Talayan, Maguindanao.

Seized from them were four huge sachets of shabu, lady wallets and the boodle money composed of one original P1,000 peso bill and photo copied P1,000 bills, mobile phones and a Suzuki mini-van.

“The trio was our high value target,” Azurin said. 

