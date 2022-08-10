3 drug peddlers in SK, Maguindanao drug buy bust

MAGUINDANAO – In the continuos campaign against anti-illegal drugs, joint operatives of PDEA Maguindanao (lead unit) together with Sultan Kudarat MPS, PDEA RSET, PDEA Basilan PO, PNP Maritime, Maguindanao PPO-PIU, NBI BARMM, and HPG BARMM conducted anti-Illegal drug operation (Buy-bust) that resulted in the arrest of three (3) drug suspects and the destruction of a drug den at Purok Warda, Brgy. Katuli, Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao on August 9, 2022.

Arrested during the operation were identified as Maola Udtong, Mohamad T. Ingkong, and Jomer Nakan, all residents of Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao.

Operatives seized 10 grams of white crystalline substance believed to be Shabu with SDP of Php68,000.00 (possession), 1 gram of suspected Shabu (object of sale), various drug paraphernalia, (one) 1 genuine Php1000 bill, Assorted IDs, 1 unit of Vivo smartphone, and two pcs (2) of coin purse that are now in the custody of PDEA BAR for documentation and proper disposition.

A case for Violation of Republic Act 9165 also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 is now being prepared to file against the suspects.

The Regional Director, PRO BAR praised the police for their dedication to the fight illegal drugs and stated that the PRO BAR will step up its anti-illegal drug operations in order to apprehend more pushers and users.