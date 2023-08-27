3 drug peddles nabbed with P1.3-M worth shabu in MagNorte

PARANG, Maguindanao Norte - Three drug personalities were nabbed in an intel-driven operation on illegal drugs conducted by joint operatives of PRO BAR Regional Intelligence Division, RDEU-RSOG, 1401st and 1402nd RMFC, RMFB 14, and Parang Municipal Police Station, in Purok Ambo, Brgy. Sarmiento, Parang, Maguindanao del Norte.

Arrested suspects were identified as SAHARUDIN ESMAEL ABU, GUIAMALUDEN LUMAPGUID LIDASAN, JERESH BAYA VILLARIN, all of legal age and residents of Brgy. Sarmiento, Parang, Maguindnaao del Norte, while one BINLADEN LUMAPGUID LIDASAN managed to elude arrest and still at large.

Seized from the suspects' possession were:

Several heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing substance of suspected shabu weighing approximately 203 grams estimated value of P1,380,400.00; assorted drug paraphernalia; and one unit Cal .22 Revolver pistol without serial number, loaded with five (5) rounds cal .22 live ammunition.

The marking and inventory of confiscated pieces of eveidence was conducted in the presence of Brgy. Sarmiento Officials and media representative. Arrested suspects are now detained at Parang MPS and will be facing charges for violation of sections 8, 11, 12, and 15 of Republic Act 9165 otherwise known as the "Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002", while the confiscated firearms will be submitted to Regional Forensic Unit BAR for examination.

PRO BAR Regional Director PBGEN ALLAN C NOBLEZA, lauds the combined operating troops for showcasing dedication in eradicating illegal drug trade and use in the region. He further asks the cooperation of the public to coordinate and report to the Police the whereabouts of the at-large suspect and any other drug peddlers operating in their area that they may be held accountable for their crimes.