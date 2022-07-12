3 fall, P70k shabu seized in GenSan anti--drug operation

KORONADAL CITY - Joint operatives of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA-12) Regional Special Enforcement Team (RSET), PDEA Sultan Kudarat PO, PDEA ROXII Seaport Interdiction Unit, and GSCPO Police Station 2, have arrested on Friday last week three drug personalities in an anti-illegal drug operation in Barangay Labangal, General Santos City and seized more than P70,000 worth of prohibited drugs.

Director Naravy Duquiatan, PDEA-12 director, said the arrested drug personalities were identified as Ronald Alapajando, 39, den owner; Jerry Ines Jr. 36, jobless; and Mohammad Hussin Banisil, 32, jobless; all residents of General Santos City.

Confiscated during the operation were four sachets of suspected shabu weighing more or less 11 grams with estimated street price of Php 74,800, assorted drug paraphernalia, buy-bust money, and a cellular phone.

Cases for violation of pertinent provisions under Article II of RA 9165, or The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against the suspects, who are detained at PDEA ROXII Detention Facility.