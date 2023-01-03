3 hurt in another accidental grenade blast

COTABATO CITY - Three were badly hurt in an accidental grenade blast Sunday in Sultan Kudarat, just five days after one perished and three others got injured in a similar incident in another province nearby.

Hamsa Abdula of Maguindanao Peace, Mediation, Reconciliation, Unification and Investigation Team, in an interview by DXMS, identified the victims as Bryan Damada, Irap Kaslon and Tolig Duwa. They are undergoing medication in a local hospital.

Abdula said the victims, all Maguindanons, were playing with a grenade in a secluded barangay at the border of Lambayong and Sultan sa Barongis when one of them had accidentally removed its pin, causing an explosion.

They sustained serious shrapnel wounds in different parts of their bodies.

The incident was preceded by the death just last December 30 of sugarcane plantation worker Oto Biangan Lamalan, killed when a grenade he was playing with, along with three companions, in Barangay Kidama in Matalam town in Cotabato, exploded.

Three co-workers of Lamalan, Esmael Landing, Anggara Mangadta and Kentol Macaalay, were badly injured in the explosion.