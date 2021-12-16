  Thursday Dec, 16 2021 01:15:22 PM

3 hurt in North Cotabato grenade blast

Peace and Order • 09:30 AM Thu Dec 16, 2021
41
By: 
John M. Unson
The blast victims were immediately rushed to a hospital. (Courtesy of Norman Jhorie Estillore) 

MATALAM, North Cotabato --- Three were hurt, one of them a 10-year-old child, in a grenade explosion that ripped through Barangay Kilada here late Wednesday.

The victims, Elizabeth and Florencio, both surnamed Wahing, and the minor, who is their relative, sustained shrapnel wounds in different parts of their bodies.

They were together near a store along a national highway in Barangay Kilada here when someone reportedly hurled at them a grenade and hurriedly escaped.

Major Junrel Amotan, chief of the Matalam municipal police station, on Thursday morning told reporters gunshots first reverberated through the scene before the blast.

Responding policemen found spent .45 caliber pistol shells in the area.

Amotan said he is certain the gunshots were related to the bombing.

He said probers are still trying to identify the people behind the atrocity for prosecution. 

 

