  Tuesday Apr, 12 2022 07:59:06 AM

3 killed, 8 hurt in Sultan Kudarat highway mishap

Local News • 00:15 AM Tue Apr 12, 2022
35
By: 
John M. Unson

ESPERANZA, Sultan Kudarat --- Three commuters were killed while eight others were badly hurt in an accident involving two vehicles on Sunday in a stretch here of the Cotabato-Isulan Highway.

The three persons who perished in the highway mishap were in a commuter van that collided head-on with a delivery truck of the J&T Express at the border of Barangays Laguinding and Dukay here.

Personnel of the local police, the Bureau of Fire Protection and rescuers from the Sultan Kudarat Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office immediately rushed the victims to a hospital for treatment.

The three who died in the accident were declared dead on arrival in a hospital by attending physicians.

In an initial statement Monday, the Esperanza Municipal Police Station said so strong was the impact of the collision of the two vehicles that the crew cowl of the delivery truck was torn from its chassis and fell on the concrete pavement.

Probers are still trying to determine who was at fault in the accident. 

  

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

3 killed, 8 hurt in Sultan Kudarat highway mishap

ESPERANZA, Sultan Kudarat --- Three commuters were killed while eight others were badly hurt in an accident involving two vehicles on Sunday in a...

Cotabato Light announces NGCP-sked power interruption

To all our valued customers please be informed of the NGCP scheduled power interruption affecting the whole franchise area of power interruption...

Thousands affected by flashloods in Maguindanao

COTABATO CITY -- More than 50 barangays in lowlands in central Mindanao got inundated after the 220,00-hectare Liguasan Delta overflowed due to heavy...

Cotabato Archbishop Lampon leads Palm Sunday mass to start Holy Week

ATM: PALM SUNDAY - The Beginning of Holy Week at the Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Cotabato City. Palm Sunday recalls an event in the...

4 suspected Reds in extortion activities killed in SoCot

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao  - Four alleged members of New Peoples Army were killed during a law enforcement operation by elements of the 5th...