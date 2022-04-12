3 killed, 8 hurt in Sultan Kudarat highway mishap

ESPERANZA, Sultan Kudarat --- Three commuters were killed while eight others were badly hurt in an accident involving two vehicles on Sunday in a stretch here of the Cotabato-Isulan Highway.

The three persons who perished in the highway mishap were in a commuter van that collided head-on with a delivery truck of the J&T Express at the border of Barangays Laguinding and Dukay here.

Personnel of the local police, the Bureau of Fire Protection and rescuers from the Sultan Kudarat Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office immediately rushed the victims to a hospital for treatment.

The three who died in the accident were declared dead on arrival in a hospital by attending physicians.

In an initial statement Monday, the Esperanza Municipal Police Station said so strong was the impact of the collision of the two vehicles that the crew cowl of the delivery truck was torn from its chassis and fell on the concrete pavement.

Probers are still trying to determine who was at fault in the accident.