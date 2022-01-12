3 Maguindanao towns get funds for new town hall building

COTABATO CITY (Jan. 13) -- Three municipalities in Maguindanao that have been operating the local govenrment unit under dilapidated and outmodel municipal halls will soon have new ones, the Bagnsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) announced today.

Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo of the Ministry of the Interior and Local Governments and BARMM spokesperson handed over Wednesday two checks for the construction of modern town halls in Mangudadatu and Buluan towns.

The checks were received by Mayors Elizabeth Tayuan and Babydats Mangudadatu of Mangudadatu and Buluan towns, respectively during programs held at MILG-BARMM regional office here.

"We hope that this will fastract the implementation of these projects so that service delivery in these LGUs will be enhanced further," Sinarimbo said.

Two days earlier, another recipient of our Municipal Hall building project was the Municipality of Sultan sa Barongis under Mayor Mamatanto M. Mamantal.

Sinarimbo said construction of the bulding will commence this month.