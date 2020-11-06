3 more Abu terrorists surrender in Basilan

COTABATO CITY --- Three more members of the Abu Sayyaf surrendered Wednesday in Sumisip town in Basilan.

The relatives Omar Mingkong, Mammik Mingkong and Itih Mingkong yielded through the joint intercession of the Army’s 64th Infantry Battalion and two leaders in the province - Sumisip Mayor Julz Hataman and Gov. Jim Salliman.

Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan of the military’s Western Mindanao Command said Thursday he is thankful to the people behind the surrender of the three Abu Sayyaf members.

“We ought to sustain this peace initiative of the provincial and municipal leaders in Basilan,” Vinluan said.

Vinluan said the three Abu Sayyaf members also turned in their firearms to local leaders and officials of the 64th IB, a component-battalion of the 101st Brigade.

Basilan provincial leaders had secured through backdoor talks the surrender of more than 200 Abu Sayyaf bandits in the province since Salliman’s first election to office in 2016.

The office of Salliman, now in his second term as Basilan governor, the Western Mindanao Command and the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region are cooperating in returning the now reforming former Abu Sayyaf members to mainstream society.

The once dangerous Basilan is now touted as the new investment frontier of the Bangsamoro region that also covers Maguindanao, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi.