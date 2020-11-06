  Friday Nov, 06 2020 02:18:55 AM

3 more Abu terrorists surrender in Basilan

Local News • 18:00 PM Thu Nov 5, 2020
25
By: 
John M. Unson
The three Abu Sayyaf members  are now in the custody of the Army’s 64th Infantry Battalion. (WestMinCom photos) 

COTABATO CITY --- Three more members of the Abu Sayyaf surrendered Wednesday in Sumisip town in Basilan.

The relatives Omar Mingkong, Mammik Mingkong and Itih Mingkong yielded through the joint intercession of the Army’s 64th Infantry Battalion and two leaders in the province - Sumisip Mayor Julz Hataman and Gov. Jim Salliman.

Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan of the military’s Western Mindanao Command said Thursday he is thankful to the people behind the surrender of the three Abu Sayyaf members.

“We ought to sustain this peace initiative of the provincial and municipal leaders in Basilan,” Vinluan said.

Vinluan said the three Abu Sayyaf members also turned in their firearms to local leaders and officials of the 64th IB, a component-battalion of the 101st Brigade.

Basilan provincial leaders had secured through backdoor talks the surrender of more than 200 Abu Sayyaf bandits in the province since Salliman’s first election to office in 2016.

The office of Salliman, now in his second term as Basilan governor, the Western Mindanao Command and the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region are cooperating in returning the now reforming former  Abu Sayyaf members to mainstream society.

The once dangerous Basilan is now touted as the new investment frontier of the Bangsamoro region that also covers Maguindanao, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi. 

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Kidapawan job order workers hold vigil in protest over cut in SP 2021 budget

KIDAPAWAN CITY -- At least 70 job order and casual employees of the city vice mayor's office conducted a vigil at the city hall lobby tonight (...

Asia Foundation, Australia donate ‘simultaneous translation equipment’ to BTA

COTABATO CITY — The Asia Foundation and Australian Embassy in the Philippines have donated one set of ‘Simultaneous Translation System’ equipment to...

3 more Abu terrorists surrender in Basilan

COTABATO CITY --- Three more members of the Abu Sayyaf surrendered Wednesday in Sumisip town in Basilan. The relatives Omar Mingkong, Mammik...

Gov't troops neutralize Dawlah Islamiya leader 

SULTAN KUDARAT ---- A joint Army-police team killed in a brief shootout Wednesday in Esperanza town a senior leader of the outlawed Dawlah Islamiya...

Army’s 6th ID contact tracing up after soldier dies of suspected Covid-19

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao  – Stricter health protocols is now underway in all Army camps under the 6th Infantry Division after a soldier has...