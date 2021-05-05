3 more drug rehab centers to rise in Region 12

GENERAL SANTOS CITY – Three more government-operated drug rehabilitation centers will be established starting this year in Region 12 (Soccsksargen).

Katryn Gaye Abad, spokesperson of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Region 12, said that initial preparations are underway for the implementation of the projects funded by the Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB).

She said these will be located in Polomolok in South Cotabato, Kabacan in North Cotabato, and Isulan in Sultan Kudarat. These will be similar to the newly completed drug rehabilitation center in Malungon town, Sarangani.

The exact sites of the facilities, which will cost PHP5 million each, have yet to be finalized as of Tuesday by the DDB and PDEA.

But Abad said the initial planning and coordination meetings for the financing and implementation of the facilities have already been conducted in coordination with the concerned local government units.

“It will cater to drug users who could not be catered by other facilities (in the region),” she told reporters.