  Wednesday May, 05 2021 03:39:27 AM

3 more drug rehab centers to rise in Region 12

Local News • 19:45 PM Tue May 4, 2021
24
By: 
Allen Estabillo/PNA

GENERAL SANTOS CITY – Three more government-operated drug rehabilitation centers will be established starting this year in Region 12 (Soccsksargen).

Katryn Gaye Abad, spokesperson of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Region 12, said that initial preparations are underway for the implementation of the projects funded by the Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB).

She said these will be located in Polomolok in South Cotabato, Kabacan in North Cotabato, and Isulan in Sultan Kudarat. These will be similar to the newly completed drug rehabilitation center in Malungon town, Sarangani.

The exact sites of the facilities, which will cost PHP5 million each, have yet to be finalized as of Tuesday by the DDB and PDEA.

But Abad said the initial planning and coordination meetings for the financing and implementation of the facilities have already been conducted in coordination with the concerned local government units.

“It will cater to drug users who could not be catered by other facilities (in the region),” she told reporters.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Terrorist threats declining in BASULTA, Westmincom says

COTABATO CITY ­­­­­­­­- Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) Chief Lieutenant General Corleto Vinluan, Jr. said terrorist threats in the island...

3 more drug rehab centers to rise in Region 12

GENERAL SANTOS CITY – Three more government-operated drug rehabilitation centers will be established starting this year in Region 12 (...

Iligan police traffic chief perish in highway mishap

COTABATO CITY --- A police major at the helm of the traffic unit of the Iligan City police died in a highway accident Monday in Laguindingan, Misamis...

NDBC COVID UPDATE: DOH-12 reports single day highest tally at 118 positive

LOOK:  Regional COVID-19 tracker as of May 3, 2021 (6:00pm) ONE-HUNDRED-EIGHTEEN (118) NEW CONFIRMED CASES FORTY-FOUR (44) NEW...

DENR-12 turns over Cotabato City land records to MENRE-BARMM

COTABATO CITY – The Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Region 12 (DENR-XII) on April 30 turned over the initial batch of Cotabato City's...