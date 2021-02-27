3 more join BARMM police’s multi-sector regional advisory bloc

COTABATO CITY --- Three more representatives from different sectors were admitted as members of the Regional Advisory Council of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region.

The RAC PRO-BAR is a cross-section bloc of advisers helping the Bangsamoro police command pursue activities essential to law-enforcement missions and promotion of peace and development in all of the autonomous region’s five provinces and three cities.

The new RAC PRO-BAR members --- physician Amirel Usman, acting health minister of the Bangsamoro regional government, Christian preacher Jewel Blake Lumasag and Renato Reynaldo Roales, national program manager of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes ----were sworn in Friday by Brig. Gen. Walfredo Pornillos.

Lumusag is from the Faith Christian Life in Action Ministry, a religious community that has members in certain areas in the Bangsamoro region.

Pornillos, deputy director for administration of PRO-BAR, represented their regional director, Brig. Gen. Samuel Rodriguez, in Friday’s RAC meeting in a function facility in Cotabato City.

Lawyer Naguib Sinarimbo, local government minister of the Bangsamoro region, is the chairperson of RAC PRO-BAR.

The office of Sinarimbo has, since 2019, been working closely with PRO-BAR in furthering its peace and security goals throughout the Bangsamoro region.