  Saturday Oct, 16 2021 05:32:16 PM

3 more Koronadal businesses shut over health protocol violations

HEALTH • 12:00 PM Sat Oct 16, 2021
61
By: 
Allen Estabillo

KORONADAL CITY – The city government has temporarily closed down three more business establishments for failing to comply with the health and safety protocols against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Mayor Eliordo Ogena said on Friday the erring establishments were found by the local government’s composite inspection team to have continuously violated the minimum public health standards despite previous warnings.

He did not name the three businesses but said two of them are KTV or karaoke bars while the other is a recreation place.

Aside from the three establishments, which were meted with five-day closure, the mayor said they issued citation tickets or warnings to 32 other businesses.

“The inspections and enforcement operations to ensure that people will follow the health protocols,” Ogena said in the city’s government’s radio program.

The local government reactivated the inspection team last month as part of its enhanced measures to contain the community transmission of Covid-19. (PNA)

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Basilan’s Isabela City under GCQ from Oct. 16 to 31

COTABATO CITY --- The city government of Isabela in Basilan is enforcing general community quarantine (GCQ) from October 16 to 31 to stop the spike...

As COVID-19 cases down, GenSan LGU lifts no movement Sunday

GENERAL SANTOS CITY – The city government will finally lift its five-month “stay at home Sunday” order for residents starting October 17 as new...

3 more Koronadal businesses shut over health protocol violations

KORONADAL CITY – The city government has temporarily closed down three more business establishments for failing to comply with the health...

Troops foil roadside bombing in Basilan

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Government security forces have foiled a roadside bombing and defused an improvised explosive device (IED) in Basilan province...

2 alleged drug dealers arrested in Kidapawan City

KIDAPAWAN CITY --- Authorities nabbed here two alleged drug dealers in two days of anti-narcotics operations aided by vigilant residents and local...