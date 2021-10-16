3 more Koronadal businesses shut over health protocol violations

KORONADAL CITY – The city government has temporarily closed down three more business establishments for failing to comply with the health and safety protocols against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Mayor Eliordo Ogena said on Friday the erring establishments were found by the local government’s composite inspection team to have continuously violated the minimum public health standards despite previous warnings.

He did not name the three businesses but said two of them are KTV or karaoke bars while the other is a recreation place.

Aside from the three establishments, which were meted with five-day closure, the mayor said they issued citation tickets or warnings to 32 other businesses.

“The inspections and enforcement operations to ensure that people will follow the health protocols,” Ogena said in the city’s government’s radio program.

The local government reactivated the inspection team last month as part of its enhanced measures to contain the community transmission of Covid-19. (PNA)