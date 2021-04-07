  Wednesday Apr, 07 2021 10:45:53 PM

3 more Maguindanao towns declare state of calamity

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 12:30 PM Wed Apr 7, 2021
63
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez
BARMM Tabang sa Bangsamoro extends aid to Maguindanao IDPs

COTABATO CITY – Local officials of three more towns in Maguindanao have declared state of calamity in their respective jurisdictions due to on-going armed conflict.

The armed conflict has displaced thousands of civilians in adjoining towns of Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Shariff Saydona Mustapha and Mamasapano.

On Tuesday, local legislators of have approved the separate resolutions putting their localities under state of calamity to allow the LGU to fund local relief operations to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) due to armed conflict..

Mayors Bai Zandria S. Ampatuan of Shariff Saydona Mustapha, Akmad A. Ampatuan Jr of Mamasapano and Edris Sindatok of Datu Saudi Ampatuan have approved the resolutions passed by their Sangguniang Bayan.

Armed skirmishes erupted on March 19 between government forces and ISIS inspired Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) in Barangay Kitango, Datu Saudi Ampatuan (DAS), Maguindanao.

The armed hostilities also displaced some 25,000 individuals from Datu Saudi Ampatuan and nearby towns of Mamasapano and Sharif Saydona Mustapha.

The DAS resolution stated that the local government unit has Quick Response Fund amounting to P483,000 for 2021 to be used for relief aid to IDPs. DAS has 12,215 individual-evacuees while Shariff Saydona Mustapha has 1,717 or about 8,585 individuals.

Mamasapano town has 2,729 families or about 13,645 persons.

Earlier, the Talitay town council approved a resolution putting the town under state of calamity after some 700 families emptied their homes when clan war (rido) erupted on March 22.

Lt. Colonel John Paul Baldomar, 6th Infantry Division spokesperson, said the Talitay armed conflict has displaced some 700 families or 3,500 individuals. The IDPs were from Barangays Pageda and Gadingan of Talitay.

Some IDPs in the affected towns have started to return home but others remained in evacuation centers.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

NDBC BIDA BALITA (April 7, 2021)

HEADLINES: 1.  32 MGA COVID-19 POSITIVE, gumaling sa Region 12 2.  PAGKASAWI ng 2 barangay officials sa Matalam, North Cotabato,...

Girl, 10, dies while toying 12-gauge shotgun that accidentally goes off

KORONADAL CITY - Patay ang isang 10 taong gulang na babae matapos aksidenteng mabaril ng nakakabatang kapatid sa kanilang bahay sa Lutayan, Sultan...

Maguindanao LGU surrendered loose firearms to 602nd Army brigade

CAMP LUCERO, Carmen, Cotabato – Three M14 rifles, two M1 Garand rifles, and two M1 Carbine rifles were presented and turned over by the Local...

Army destroys 48 recovered NPA IEDs in NoCot

MAKILALA, North Cotabato – The Army’s 39th Infantry Battalion (39IB) here destroyed 48 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) recovered from its...

2 terror group members slain in SoCot clash

GENERAL SANTOS CITY – Two alleged members of a local terrorist group, one of them reportedly acting as a finance officer, were killed in an...