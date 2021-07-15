3 motorcycle thieves nabbed in Cotabato City

COTABATO CITY --- Investigators are now preparing criminal charges against three motorcycle thieves arrested one after another in law-enforcement operations here this week.

The Cotabato City Police Precinct 1 is now in custody of suspects Datu Orak Aragasi, Najer Haron Abdulkadir and Ben Cabaluna Abdullah.

They readily confessed to their having stolen motorcycles in the city in recent weeks.

The three suspects were nabbed in a series of raids by a police team under Major Elexon Bona, chief of the Cotabato City Police Precinct 1.

Aragasi, Abdulkadir and Abdullah were immediately presented to Cotabato City Mayor Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi, chairperson of the city peace and order council, after their arrest.

They are now clamped down in a detention facility of the Police Precinct 1.

The mayor had earlier warned to flex her authority in addressing the spate of motorcycle theft cases in the city that bothered motorists.

The mayor lauded the members of the Cotabato City Police Precinct 1 for the arrest of the three thieves that she said must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of law.