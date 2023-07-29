  Saturday Jul, 29 2023 11:32:34 PM

3 motorists dead in Koronadal highway mishap

Local News • 18:45 PM Sat Jul 29, 2023
By: 
John Felix Unson
The killer Isuzu D-max pick-up (TSO-691) tilts on its side after hitting two motorbikes and plunging into a drainage canal in Koronadal (Photo from DXOM-Koronadal)

COTABATO CITY - Three motorists died instantly when a wayward pick-up truck driven by a drunk driver rammed two motorcycles at a portion of a national highway in Koronadal City at 2 a.m. Friday.

Interviewed by DXOM-Radyo Bida Koronadal, Master Sgt. Leo Dimaculangan of Koronadal City traffic office identified the fatalities as Mc Berren Niel Velasco, 25, Alexa Mae Salazar, 23, and the 21-year-old Khyrzhan Mendoza.

Dimacujlangan said all the victims were officially pronounced dead upon arrival at the provincial hospital.

Salazar and Velasco were together in a motorcycle while Mendoza was riding alone when they were hit from behind by a speeding Isuzu pickup truck, driven by April Dennis Esma, 46, of Gen. Santos City, while motoring the Koronadal-General Santos Highway in Barangay Zone 3 in Koronadal City.

"They were all traveling in one direction, goign to Tupi," Dimaculangan said.  "He was drunk, obviously under the influence of liquor," Dimaculangan added.

After hitting the motorcycles, the pick-up vehicle fell on a concrete drainage canal.

Esma is now locked in a detention facility of the Koronadal CPO.

The families of the three accident fatalities are keen on filing criminal charges against him.

Below are the victims' motorcycles. (Photos from DXOM)

May be an image of 1 person, motorcycle and scooter

May be an image of 1 person and scooter

