3 nabbed, P13.9-M shabu seized in Pigcawayan drug sting

MANILA - Law enforcers seized nearly PHP14 million worth of shabu and arrested three suspects, including an alleged high-value target (HVT), in North Cotabato province early Tuesday.

In a report, Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG) chief Brig. Gen. Eleazar Matta identified the suspects as Marhaya Aziz Abdullah, 36, the alleged High Value Target; Kadapi Karim Jaca, 45; and Ridzmer Nasher Abdulkara, 38.

Jaca is a resident of Tetuan, Zamboanga City, Abdulkara is from Suba-Suba, Pandami, Sulu while Abullah is from San Roque, Zamboanga City.

The three were arrested in a buy-bust inside the Red High Heel Hotel in Barangay Balogo in Pigcawayan town at about 5:30 a.m.

Matta said operatives seized 2.05 kg. of shabu with an estimated standard drug price of PHP13.94 million, three mobile phones, two passbooks and a 9mm pistol .

The pieces of evidence would be turned over to the Cotabato Provincial Forensic Unit, Kidapawan City for laboratory examination.

Matta said the arrested persons were brought to Pigcawayan Police Station and would face charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.