  Tuesday May, 28 2024 08:16:59 PM

3 nabbed, P13.9-M shabu seized in Pigcawayan drug sting

Local News • 13:15 PM Tue May 28, 2024
101
By: 
Christopher Lloyd Caliwan
SEIZED. Authorities account for evidence during a buy-bust operation inside a hotel in Barangay Balogo, Pigcawayan, North Cotabato province early Tuesday (May 28, 2024). Three suspects were arrested in the operation. (PNP DEG)

MANILA - Law enforcers seized nearly PHP14 million worth of shabu and arrested three suspects, including an alleged high-value target (HVT), in North Cotabato province early Tuesday.

In a report, Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG) chief Brig. Gen. Eleazar Matta identified the suspects as Marhaya Aziz Abdullah, 36, the alleged High Value Target; Kadapi Karim Jaca, 45; and Ridzmer Nasher Abdulkara, 38.

Jaca is a resident of Tetuan, Zamboanga City, Abdulkara is from Suba-Suba, Pandami, Sulu while Abullah is from San Roque, Zamboanga City.

The three were arrested in a buy-bust inside the Red High Heel Hotel in Barangay Balogo in Pigcawayan town at about 5:30 a.m.

Matta said operatives seized 2.05 kg. of shabu with an estimated standard drug price of PHP13.94 million, three mobile phones, two passbooks and a 9mm pistol .

The pieces of evidence would be turned over to the Cotabato Provincial Forensic Unit, Kidapawan City for laboratory examination.

Matta said the arrested persons were brought to Pigcawayan Police Station and would face charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

NDBC nakatanggap ng media protective gears mula sa The Asia Foundation 

COTABATO CITY - KABILANG sa mga nabigyan ng kompletong set ng protective equipment ay ang DXMS Radyo Bida ng Notre Dame Broadcasting Corporation....

Abu Sayyaf sub-leader killed in Tawi-Tawi clash

MANILA – A sub-leader of the terrorist Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) was killed in a counter-terrorism police operation in Tawi-Tawi province early...

Aboitiz Power distribution units awarded with IMS recertification for 2024

Aboitiz Power Distribution (AP) Units, including Subic EnerZone Corporation, Mactan EnerZone Corporation, Balamban EnerZone Corporation, Lima...

3 nabbed, P13.9-M shabu seized in Pigcawayan drug sting

MANILA - Law enforcers seized nearly PHP14 million worth of shabu and arrested three suspects, including an alleged high-value target (HVT), in North...

Babae nahagip at napatay ng Mindanao Star Bus na patungong Cotabato City

DIGOS CITY, Davao Del Sur - Patay ang isang 51 taong gulang na matandang babae makaraang siya ay mahabig ng Mindanao Star Bus sa Purok Mangga,...