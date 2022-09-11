  Sunday Sep, 11 2022 03:12:46 AM

3 nabbed in PDEA Isulan anti-shabu raid

Local News • 20:45 PM Sat Sep 10, 2022
By: 
John M. Unson
 State agents have seized P81,000 worth of shabu from the suspects. (From PDEA-12)

COTABATO CITY -- Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-12 immediately clamped down three alleged shabu peddlers from whose house they found P81,000 worth of shabu Wednesday.

Naravy Duquiatan, director of PDEA-12, said Friday they are now in custody of the suspects, Daniel Bellosillo, 62, Leah Batomalaque, 45, and the 55-year-old Juvellie Bellosillo.

They are to be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, according to Duquiatan.

The PDEA-12 team that searched the house of the three suspects in Barangay Kalawag 2 in Isulan town in Sultan Kudarat was armed with a warrant from a court.

The operation was premised on tips by people privy to their shabu peddling activities.

Duquitan said personnel of the Isulan Municipal Police Station and the Sultan Kudarat Provincial Police Office supported the operation that resulted in the arrest of the three suspects. 

 

