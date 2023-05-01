3 NPA leaders surrender in Sultan Kudarat

COTABATO CITY - Three more senior officials of the New People’s Army surrendered Friday, pledged allegiance to the government and promised to help convince others to yield too.

Major Gen. Alex Rillera, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, told reporters Monday the three men turned in two assault rifles, a pistol and explosives before they renounced their membership with the group during a surrender rite at Barangay Tibpuan in Lebak town in Sultan Kudarat.

Rillera said the three rebels agreed to surrender through the intercession of Lt. Col John Paul Baldomar of the Army’s 37th Infantry Battalion and his immediate superior, Brig. Gen. Michael Santos, commander of the 603rd Infantry Brigade.

The three NPA officials, whose names were withheld for their safety and pending their reintroduction to the local communities, are now in the custody of the 37th IB, according to Rillera.

Baldomar said one of them was senior political officer of the NPA’s self-styled Far South Mindanao Region Command while the two others each led a big group tagged in the burning, in the past four years, of heavy equipment of construction companies involved in high-ticket government infrastructure projects whose owners refused to shell out “protection money.”

Records from the Police Regional Office-12 and 6th ID indicate that 29 senior NPA leaders and 357 guerillas from different towns in central Mindanao had surrendered to different units of PRO-12 and 6th ID since 2020.