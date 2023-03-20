  Monday Mar, 20 2023 11:46:33 AM

3 NPAs, soldier hurt in Sarangani encounter

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 09:15 AM Mon Mar 20, 2023
By: 
John M. Unson
The provisions found at the scene of the NPA-military clash in Kiamba, Sarangani. (From 6th ID)

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao del Norte - Three New People’s Army guerillas and a military officer were wounded in a clash in Kiamba town in nearby Sarangani over the weekend. 

Personnel of the Army’s 38th Infantry Battalion were patrolling in Barangay Gasi in Kiamba when a group of NPAs attacked them from two directions, provoking a gunfight that lasted for about 30 minutes. 

Barangay officials and villagers have confirmed that three NPAs --- Ben Sandig, Raul Mantino and a certain Benzon --- were wounded in the ensuing encounter, seen being carried away from the scene by retreating companions. 

Major Gen. Alex Rillera, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, told reporters Monday an officer of the 38th IB was hurt in the exchange of gunfire, now confined in a hospital. 

Rillera said there are persistent reports from villagers and community leaders in Kiamba that three NPAs were indeed wounded in the clash. 

Local officials reported to 6th ID that two of the three wounded NPAs were minors. 

Personnel of the 38th IB were dispatched to Barangay Gasi to verify the presence of NPAs collecting “revolutionary tax” from hapless farmers in the area.

Rillera said soldiers found at the scene of the encounter two M16 assault rifles, an M14 assault rifle, ammunition of assorted calibers and other provisions left behind by retreating soldiers.

 

