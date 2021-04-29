  Thursday Apr, 29 2021 08:04:42 PM

3 peddlers in Maguindanao yield P3.4M worth of shabu 

12:00 PM Thu Apr 29, 2021
John M. Unson
The three drug dealers are now detained, awaiting prosecution. (From PDEA-BARMM)

COTABATO CITY --- Three men got clamped down for selling P3.4 million worth of shabu to plainclothes agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Wednesday.

Candao Mamalacat and the siblings Rahim and Baluno Abusama were immediately arrested after receiving payment for their illegal merchandise during a sting at past 2:00 p.m. Wednesday in Barangay Buayan in Datu Piang town in Maguindanao.

Juvenal Azurin, PDEA’s director for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, said the three drug dealers were entrapped with the help of their relatives.

Agents seized from them P3.4 million worth of shabu that the PDEA-BARMM shall use as evidence in prosecuting them for violation of the Republic Act 9165.

The RA 9165 is also known as the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Azurin said Mamalacat and his two companions are now locked together in a detention facility in the regional office of PDEA-BARMM in Cotabato City.

 

 

