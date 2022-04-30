3 shabu den operators arrested in Maguindanao

DATU ODIN SINSUAT, Maguindanao --- Anti-narcotics agents seized P102,000 worth of shabu from three operators of a mini drug den entrapped in Barangay Awang here Friday morning.

Julieto Bansigan Obregon, Marvin Orchia Ramos and Melchor Orchia Ramos, were immediately arrested after selling their illegal merchandise to non-uniformed agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

In a statement Saturday, the PDEA-BARMM said the sting that resulted in the arrest of the three men was premised on reports by tipsters privy to their peddling of shabu and operation of a clandestine drug den in Paniggusan area in Barangay Awang.

The three men are now clamped down in a detention facility of the PDEA-BARMM in Cotabato City.

The PDEA-BARM said the three of them are to be prosecuted for violation of the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 using the P102,000 worth of shabu confiscated from them as evidence. (John Unson)