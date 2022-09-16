  Friday Sep, 16 2022 02:17:01 AM

3 soldiers dead in Basilan attack

TIMRA Reports • 23:00 PM Thu Sep 15, 2022
John M. Unson

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao --- Three soldiers were killed when heavily-armed men attacked an Army detachment in Barangay Magcawa in Al-Barka, Basilan on Thursday afternoon.

Initial reports reaching the headquarters here of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region identified the slain soldiers as Cpl. Repupunio, and Privates 1st Class Pamplona and Kapoy of the18th Infantry Battalion.   

Local officials have reported to the Al-Barka Municipal Police Station that the group that surrounded the detachment and opened fire with M14 and M16 assault rifles is led by Abas Jangkatan.

Jangkatan and his followers immediately scampered away when they sensed that Army reinforcements were closing in, according to initial reports from the local police. 

