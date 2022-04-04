3 strong quakes rock east of Surigao del Sur

DAVAO CITY -- Three quakes rocked Surigao del Sur on Sunday night, the Phil. Institute of Volcanology and Seismology announced today.

Ang first tremor was magnitude 6.1 that came at 6:24 p.m. It was tectonic in origin and was traced east of Bayabas town.

About an hour later, at 7:22 p.m. another quake hit Bayabas town and it was recorded at Magnitude 5.8, still tectonic in origin, Phivolcs said.

Phivolc released the following Earthquake Information on the second earthquake.

Date and Time: 03 April 2022 - 07:22 PM

Magnitude = 5.8

Depth = 020 km

Location = 025 km E of Bayabas (Surigao Del Sur)

Reported Intensities:

Intensity IV- Cantilan, Surigao Del Sur

Intensity III- Rosario, Agusan Del Sur

Instrumental Intensity:

Intensity I- Surigao City, Surigao del Norte

The third quake, a magnitude 4.2 quake also hit Bayabas at 7:35 p.m.

Phivolcs said more aftershocks are still expected.