3 suspects in murder of GenSan trader arrested

Peace and Order • 10:00 AM Fri Nov 12, 2021
By: 
John M. Unson
Photos: All three suspects are now detained. (From PRO-12)

GENERAL SANTOS CITY --- The police is now in custody of the three suspects in the fatal ambush late Wednesday of a businessman in a secluded area in Barangay Sinawal here.

The victim, Jeram Gonzales Alimana, 35, died on the spot from bullet wounds sustained in the attack that also left his seven-year-old son wounded.

Major Patrich Elma, chief of the Makar Police Station here, said Friday the primary suspect, Enrique Bilbao and his sons, Angelo and Ronnie, also implicated in the murder of Alimana, are now detained.

Alimana and his son were on their way home to SM Village in Barangay Sinawal here from somewhere late Wednesday when the suspects flagged them down and shot them with pistols.

Elma said Alimana and the Bilbaos are hostile to each other.

Alimana had earlier filed a criminal case against one of the three suspects, sparking a deep-seated animosity among them.

Elma said the suspects were arrested one after another in a series of operation assisted by witnesses to the fatal shooting of Alimana in a secluded area in Barangay Sinawal.

All three suspects have confessed to their having killed Alimana.

Elma said they are to file corresponding criminal cases against the Bilbaos based on statements obtained from witnesses.

 

 

 

