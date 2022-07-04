3 teens drowned in Lebak, Sultan Kudarat

COTABATO CITY - Three teenagers were drowned and two elders survived while swimming at a beach resort in Lebak, Sultan Kudarat on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Lt. Colonel Julius Malcontento, Lebak municipal police chief, told DXMS RADYO BIDA said the victims were swimming at Sunset Beach Resort in Barangay Kinudalan when the freak accident happened at past 5 p.m.

Declared dead on arrival at Sultan Kudarat District Hospital were Princess Chicca Batino Wakay, 20, Venn Alieh Karon Lampac, 21, Ricky Karon Lampac, 18, all students and residents Barangay Barurao 1, Lebak, Sultan Kudarat.

Also rushed to the hospital and are now in stable condition were Bai Nida Wakay Karon, 54, Jona Karon, 52, also from Barangay Barurao 1, Lebak, Sultan Kudarat

Nilo Kampang, chairperson of Barangay Kinudalan, told police the victims and the survivors belonged to a family who had their excursion Sunday afternoon.

Lt. Colonel Malcontento said Lebak police personnel and municipal disaster risk reduction and management staff rushed the victims to the hospital but three did not survive.

Quoting the survivors, Malcontento said the victims noticed that the water rose faster than normal and they felt strong underwater current.

Malcontento could not say whether the victims know how to swim or not.

The fatalities were buried according to Islamic rites.