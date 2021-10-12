  Tuesday Oct, 12 2021 04:05:22 PM

3 tricycle drivers in Midsayap, North Cotabato shot dead

Local News • 10:45 AM Tue Oct 12, 2021
By: 
John M. Unson

COTABATO CITY --- Gunmen shot dead three tricycle drivers in a daring attack in Midsayap town in North Cotabato on Monday morning.

Lt. Col. Rolly Oranza, chief of the Midsayap municipal police, said Tuesday the fatalities, Nasrudin Mantikayan, 25, Paha Alimoden Ducay, 58, and the 29-year-old Ryan Usop Bano, all died from the spot from multiple bullet wounds in different parts of their bodies.

The three tricycle drivers were together waiting for passengers along a busy street in Barangay Poblacion 2 in Midsayap when two men on a motorcycle arrived and shot them with pistols and escaped before responding volunteer barangay watchmen and personnel of the Midsayap municipal police could reach the scene.

Oranza said investigators are still trying to identify the culprits and their motive for the attack.

There has been a rash of killings in Midsayap, located in the first district of North Cotabato province, since last month.

The Midsayap police and the Army’s 34th Infantry Battalion are now cooperating in securing the local communities. 

