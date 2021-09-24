30 die due to COVID-19 related diseases in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of September 23, 2021 (6:00 PM)

TWO-HUNDRED-THIRTY-TWO (232) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

THREE-HUNDRED-THIRTY-SIX (336) NEW RECOVERIES

THIRTY (30) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Four (4) reported deaths from General Santos City

Four (4) reported deaths from Koronadal City

Three (3) reported deaths from M'lang, North Cotabato

Two (2) reported deaths from Lebak, Sultan Kudarat

Two (2) reported deaths from Tacurong City

Two (2) reported deaths from Libungan, North Cotabato

Two (2) reported deaths from Alamada, North Cotabato

Two (2) reported deaths from Banga, South Cotabato

Two (2) reported deaths from Kabacan, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Arakan, North Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Kidapawan City.

One (1) reported death from Magpet, North Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Matalam, North Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Esperanza, Sultan Kudarat.

One (1) reported death from Makilala, North Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Carmen, North Cotabato.

Overall, there are a total of 48,333 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 6,392 (13.22%) are active cases, 40,386 (83.56%) recoveries and 1,547 (3.20%) COVID-19 related deaths.