30 die due to COVID-19 related diseases in Region 12
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of September 23, 2021 (6:00 PM)
TWO-HUNDRED-THIRTY-TWO (232) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
THREE-HUNDRED-THIRTY-SIX (336) NEW RECOVERIES
THIRTY (30) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
Four (4) reported deaths from General Santos City
Four (4) reported deaths from Koronadal City
Three (3) reported deaths from M'lang, North Cotabato
Two (2) reported deaths from Lebak, Sultan Kudarat
Two (2) reported deaths from Tacurong City
Two (2) reported deaths from Libungan, North Cotabato
Two (2) reported deaths from Alamada, North Cotabato
Two (2) reported deaths from Banga, South Cotabato
Two (2) reported deaths from Kabacan, North Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Arakan, North Cotabato.
One (1) reported death from Kidapawan City.
One (1) reported death from Magpet, North Cotabato.
One (1) reported death from Matalam, North Cotabato.
One (1) reported death from Esperanza, Sultan Kudarat.
One (1) reported death from Makilala, North Cotabato.
One (1) reported death from Carmen, North Cotabato.
Overall, there are a total of 48,333 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 6,392 (13.22%) are active cases, 40,386 (83.56%) recoveries and 1,547 (3.20%) COVID-19 related deaths.