30 pilot whales sighted in Sarangani Bay

KIAMBA, SARANGANI PROVINCE – Around 30 individuals of Short-finned Pilot Whales (Globicephala macrorhynchus) were observed recently in Sarangani Bay by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Region 12 and its partner local government units (LGUs)

Joy C. Ologuin, protected area superintendent (PASu) of the Sarangani Bay Protected Seascape (SBPS), said that the whales were sighted by the team from Protected Area Management Office (PAMO) of SBPS, DENR-12 Conservation and Development Division and City ENR Office of General Santos City during the marine mammal monitoring and biodiversity assessment of nine (9) Strict Protection Zones (SPZs) of Maasim, Kiamba and Maitum (MAKIMA) towns in Sarangani Province last March 8-12, 2021.

PASu Ologuin said that the whales are frequently sighted in the bay for food hunting and nursing of their calves.

According to a report from the PAMO-SBPS, the 9 SPZs that were monitored by the team in MAKIMA area were Colon SPZ, Malbang SPZ and Kamanga Marine Sanctuary and in Maasim; Tuka Marine Park, Tambilil SPZ, Lagundi SPZ; and Lomuyon SPZ in Kiamba and Pinol SPZ and Mabay SPZ in Maitum,

PASu Ologuin emphasized that they are regularly monitoring the SBPS to protect and conserve its abundant biodiversity.