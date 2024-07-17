  Wednesday Jul, 17 2024 07:23:23 PM

300 Cotabato City residents receive cash-for-work fees

GOVERNANCE/POLITICS • 12:15 PM Wed Jul 17, 2024
John Felix Unson
CASH-FOR-WORK BENEFICIARIES. The 300 beneficiaries of the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged, Displaced Workers Program from three barangays in Cotabato City received P3,610 cash-for-work grant each. (From DOLE-12)

Up to 300 marginalized residents in three barangays in Cotabato City each received P3,610 as a cash-for-work grant from two government agencies helping address poverty and underdevelopment in far-flung areas.

Beneficiaries, among them Jessica Bayona of Barangay Rosary Heights 7, Hassna Hadjinor of Barangay Tamontaka Mother, and Bugcot Oting of Kalanganan 2, on Wednesday confirmed having received the grants from the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged, Displaced Workers Program (TUPAD) of the Department of Labor.

The TUPAD payouts were released to the 300 residents of Barangays Tamontaka Mother, Rosary Heights 7 and Kalanganan 2 here over the weekend, local executives and Bangsamoro regional officials told reporters.

The Ministry of Labor and Employment-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao also stated in a separate report on Tuesday that MOLE-BARMM’s senior programs consultant, Lito Coloso, and representatives of Joel Gonzales, DOLE-12 regional director, together facilitated the distribution of the cash grants to the 300 residents of the three barangays.

The national government’s TUPAD program, being implemented jointly by MoLE-BARMM and DoLE-12 in Bangsamoro barangays in Central Mindanao, is a community-based poverty-alleviation thrust meant to somehow help bail out laborers and farmers from hardships due to lack of income as a result of conflicts, calamities and limited employment.

Beneficiaries of the TUPAD program had engaged in government projects and other peace and development activities in their barangays in exchange for “cash-for-work” incentives.

 

 

 

