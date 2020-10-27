300 more cops deployed in Cotabato City for security missions

COTABATO CITY --- The Bangsamoro regional police has deployed 300 more personnel in the city for law enforcement operations.

Brig. Gen. Samuel Rodriguez, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said Monday he personally turned over the group to the city’s local government unit last Friday.

The Cotabato City police office shall utilize the 300 policemen and policewomen for pandemic checkpoint, security patrol, traffic control and other law-enforcement functions, according to Rodriguez.

There has been a rash of deadly gun attacks in Cotabato City since early October.

Rodriguez said he is certain the contingent he deployed here, from their regional office in Camp SK Pendatun in Parang town in Maguindanao, will efficiently perform peacekeeping missions meant to ensure the safety of residents in Cotabato City.

The 32-hectare regional capitol of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao is located in southwest of Cotabato City.