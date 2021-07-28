313 new COVID-19 cases in Region 12, 325 recovery and 12 deaths

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 28, 2021 (6:00pm)

THREE-HUNDRED-THIRTHEEN (313) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

THREE-HUNDRED-TWENTY-FIVE (325) NEW RECOVERIES

TWELVE (12) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Tampakan

One (1) reported death from Lambayong

One (1) reported death from Surallah, South Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Carmen, North Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Sto. Niño, South Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Polomolok, South Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Tulunan, North Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City.

Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City.

Two (2) reported deaths from Tupi, South Cotabato.

Overall, there are a total of 27,035 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,544 (9.41%) are active cases, 23,605 (87.31%) recoveries and 881 (3.26%) COVID-19 related deaths.