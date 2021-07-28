  Wednesday Jul, 28 2021 10:55:22 PM

313 new COVID-19 cases in Region 12, 325 recovery and 12 deaths

Local News • 18:30 PM Wed Jul 28, 2021
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 28, 2021 (6:00pm)

THREE-HUNDRED-THIRTHEEN (313) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

THREE-HUNDRED-TWENTY-FIVE (325) NEW RECOVERIES

TWELVE (12) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Tampakan

One (1) reported death from Lambayong

One (1) reported death from Surallah, South Cotabato. 

One (1) reported death from Carmen, North Cotabato. 

One (1) reported death from Sto. Niño, South Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Polomolok, South Cotabato. 

One (1) reported death from Tulunan, North Cotabato. 

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City. 

Two (2) reported deaths from General Santos City.

Two (2) reported deaths from Tupi, South Cotabato.

Overall, there are a total of 27,035 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,544 (9.41%) are active cases, 23,605 (87.31%) recoveries and 881 (3.26%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region CIONAL REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS JULY 28, 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 66 ALAMADA ARAKAN BANISILAN CARMEN 1 1 5 2 27 2 KIDAPAWAN CITY LIBUNGAN M'LANG 31 PIGCAWAYAN 1 TULUNAN SARANGANI PROVINCE 12 ALABEL 29 GLAN 9 KIAMBA 25 MAASIM MAITUM 18 5 MALAPATAN 7 MALUNGON 11 (Page of f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic of Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS JULY 28 2021 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA 3 KORONADAL CITY 19 LAKESEBU 1 NORALA 3 POLOMOLOK 3 SURALLAH 9 TANTANGAN SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 1 BAGUMBAYAN 2 ESPERANZA 4 KALAMANSIG 3 LAMBAYONG 1 LEBAK 4 PALIMBANG TACURONG CITY REGION XII 1 7 311 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS JULY 28, 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 62 ALAMADA ALEOSAN 1 2 BANISILAN CARMEN 4 1 KABACAN KIDAPAWAN CITY 4 LIBUNGAN 11 1 MAGPET MATALAM MIDSAYAP 1 2 14 PIGCAWAYAN 3 TULUNAN SARANGANI PROVINCE 4 ALABEL 14 KIAMBA 11 MAASIM 46 MAITUM 1 Page o f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center fHealth 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OF JULY 28, 2021 6:00 PM MALAPATAN 10 MALUNGON COTABATO PROVINCE 27 BANGA KORONADAL CITY 3 13 NORALA 5 POLOMOLOK STO. NIÑO 18 24 TANTANGAN T'BOLI TUPI 1 11 7 SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE ESPERANZA ISULAN 1 12 KALAMANSIG LEBAK 3 2 6 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 325 f Development DOH Center for Health Region (Page2 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

