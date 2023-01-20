32 Moro extremists yield to BARMM police

COTABATO CITY – Police authorities in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) welcomed on Thursday 32 Moro extremists who willingly yielded with their firearms to be with their loved ones and live normal lives.

They gave up their violent struggle and pledge allegiance to Philippine flag to avail of the government’s reconciliation program.

Brig. Gen. John Guyguyon, police director for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) welcomed the extremists during surrender rites at the police regional headquarters in Camp SK Pendatun, Parang, Maguindanao del Norte.

He said 30 Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF), and 2 Dawlah Islamiya-listed private armed group (PAG) under Mohammad Andoy peacefully turned in 33 high powered firearms, including improvised explosive devices, hand grenades, eight caliber 50 sniper rifles and two 60 mmm mortar tubes..

Gen. Guyguyon said the 30 BIFF members under Commander Kagi Karialan and Commander Bungos factions were all operating in Maguindanao del Sur, including in the neighboring municipalities in Sultan Kudarat and North Cotabato.

Two DI-Listed PPAG operating in Barangay Kudal, Pagalungan, Maguindanao also joined the surrenderees.

Guyguyon said the continued struggle and pressure felt by the BIFF members, with discontentment to their former group coupled with the realization of being utilized by their commanders for personal gains, have made them surrender to the folds of law.

“The police office is preparing their re-integration, and return to their families and be productive part of society,” Guyguyon said, expressing gratitude to the support extended by local officials of Maguindanao del Sur led by Gov. Bai Mariam Mangudadatu.

He also lauded the operating troops for the success of this operation and contribution to the efforts towards lasting peace in the Bangsamoro Region.