  Thursday Jul, 01 2021 10:31:01 PM

335 COVID-19 patients healed, 239 infected, 9 deaths in Region 12

HEALTH • 19:15 PM Thu Jul 1, 2021
15
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY -  Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 1, 2021 (6:00 PM)

TWO-HUNDRED-THIRTY-NINE (239) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

THREE-HUNDRED-THIRTY-FIVE (335) NEW RECOVERIES

NINE (9) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Three (3) reported deaths from General Santos City

Two (2) reported deaths from Polomolok, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from T'boli, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Tantangan, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City

One (1) reported death from Isulan, Sultan Kudarat

Overall, there are a total of 21,479 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,385 (15.76%) are active cases, 17,425 (81.13%) recoveries and 665 (3.10%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Departmen fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region OFFICE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS JULY 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOSCT NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 81 CARMEN 1 KABACAN TULUNAN SARANGANI PROVINCE 4 1 ALABEL 4 GLAN 14 KIAMBA MAASIM 23 15 3 MALUNGON f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page1of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS JULY1, 2021 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE KORONADAL CITY 17 LAKESEBU 3 POLOMOLO OK STO. NIÑO 36 5 SURALLAH 16 TAMPAKAN 1 T'BOLI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE ESPERANZA 5 ISULAN 1 1 KALAMANSIG 1 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 7 239 f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Page2of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region FFICES REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS JULY 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 35 BANISILAN CARMEN 3 10 KABACAN KIDAPAWAN CITY 5 7 LIBUNGAN 3 MAGPET MATALAM 3 2 TULUNAN SARANGANI PROVINCE 1 GLAN 30 KIAMBA MAASIM 8 3 MAITUM 5 f DOH Center for Health Development Soccsksargen Region (Page1o of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'RTMENT Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS JULY 2021 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA KORONADAL CITY 11 LAKESEBU 30 3 NORALA 12 POLOMOLOK 104 SURALLAH 6 T'BOLI TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 5 5 ESPERANZA 6 ISULAN 5 KALAMANSIG 3 LAMBAYONG PALIMBANG 3 2 PRESIDENT QUIRINO TACURONG CITY 3 REGION XII 22 335 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center Health (Page2of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

335 COVID-19 patients healed, 239 infected, 9 deaths in Region 12

COTABATO CITY -  Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 1, 2021 (6:00 PM) TWO-HUNDRED-THIRTY-NINE (239) NEW CONFIRMED CASES THREE-HUNDRED-...

Native of Mlang, North Cotabato is new bishop of Diocese of Malaybalay

MANILA - POPE Francis on Tuesday appointed Monsignor Noel Pedregosa, currently the diocesan administrator of Malaybalay, as the new bishop of...

2 die in Koronadal shooting

KORONADAL CITY - DALAWA KATAO ang nasawi sa magkahiwalay na shooting incident sa lungsod ngayong araw. Alas 6:30 kanina gumaga ay nasawi ang isang...

Upland barangay residents now has steady water supply

COTABATO CITY - Safe drinking water is abundant now in Barangay Looy, South Upi town as a result of a water supply facility constructed by foreign...

15 die, 269 new infections, 247 recover from COVID-19 in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of June 30, 2021 (6:00 PM) TWO-HUNDRED-SIXTY-NINE (269) NEW CONFIRMED CASES TWO-HUNDRED-FORTY-...