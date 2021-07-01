335 COVID-19 patients healed, 239 infected, 9 deaths in Region 12

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 1, 2021 (6:00 PM)

TWO-HUNDRED-THIRTY-NINE (239) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

THREE-HUNDRED-THIRTY-FIVE (335) NEW RECOVERIES

NINE (9) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Three (3) reported deaths from General Santos City

Two (2) reported deaths from Polomolok, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from T'boli, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Tantangan, South Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Koronadal City

One (1) reported death from Isulan, Sultan Kudarat

Overall, there are a total of 21,479 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,385 (15.76%) are active cases, 17,425 (81.13%) recoveries and 665 (3.10%) COVID-19 related deaths.