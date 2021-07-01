335 COVID-19 patients healed, 239 infected, 9 deaths in Region 12
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of July 1, 2021 (6:00 PM)
TWO-HUNDRED-THIRTY-NINE (239) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
THREE-HUNDRED-THIRTY-FIVE (335) NEW RECOVERIES
NINE (9) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
Three (3) reported deaths from General Santos City
Two (2) reported deaths from Polomolok, South Cotabato
One (1) reported death from T'boli, South Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Tantangan, South Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Koronadal City
One (1) reported death from Isulan, Sultan Kudarat
Overall, there are a total of 21,479 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,385 (15.76%) are active cases, 17,425 (81.13%) recoveries and 665 (3.10%) COVID-19 related deaths.