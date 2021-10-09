337 patients in Region 12 survives COVID-19 infections

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of October 8, 2021 (6:00 PM)

TWO-HUNDRED-SIXTY-EIGHT (268) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

THREE-HUNDRED-THIRTY-SEVEN (337) NEW RECOVERIES

THIRTEEN (13) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Four (4) reported deaths from General Santos City

Two (2) reported deaths from M'lang, North Cotabato

Two (2) reported deaths from Banga, South Cotabato

Two (2) reported deaths from Kabacan, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Kidapawan City.

One (1) reported death from Arakan, North Cotabato.

One (1) reported death from Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat.

Overall, there are a total of 52,987 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,585 (6.77%) are active cases, 47,606 (89.84%) recoveries and 1,787 (3.37%) COVID-19 related deaths.