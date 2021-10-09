337 patients in Region 12 survives COVID-19 infections
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of October 8, 2021 (6:00 PM)
TWO-HUNDRED-SIXTY-EIGHT (268) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
THREE-HUNDRED-THIRTY-SEVEN (337) NEW RECOVERIES
THIRTEEN (13) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
Four (4) reported deaths from General Santos City
Two (2) reported deaths from M'lang, North Cotabato
Two (2) reported deaths from Banga, South Cotabato
Two (2) reported deaths from Kabacan, North Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Kidapawan City.
One (1) reported death from Arakan, North Cotabato.
One (1) reported death from Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat.
Overall, there are a total of 52,987 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,585 (6.77%) are active cases, 47,606 (89.84%) recoveries and 1,787 (3.37%) COVID-19 related deaths.