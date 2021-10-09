  Saturday Oct, 09 2021 03:18:13 PM

337 patients in Region 12 survives COVID-19 infections

HEALTH • 07:15 AM Sat Oct 9, 2021
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of October 8, 2021 (6:00 PM)

TWO-HUNDRED-SIXTY-EIGHT (268) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

THREE-HUNDRED-THIRTY-SEVEN (337) NEW RECOVERIES

THIRTEEN (13) NEW COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

Four (4) reported deaths from General Santos City

Two (2) reported deaths from M'lang, North Cotabato

Two (2) reported deaths from Banga, South Cotabato

Two (2) reported deaths from Kabacan, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Kidapawan City. 

One (1) reported death from Arakan, North Cotabato. 

One (1) reported death from Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat. 

Overall, there are a total of 52,987 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 3,585 (6.77%) are active cases, 47,606 (89.84%) recoveries and 1,787 (3.37%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region HALOFIC REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OCTOBER 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOS CITY COTABATO PROVINCE 54 ALAMADA 3 ALEOSAN 6 ARAKAN CARMEN KIDAPAWAN CITY LIBUNGAN 2 2 6 1 1 2 MAGPET MAKILALA MATALAM 2 MLANG 8 PRES.ROXAS SARANGANI PROVINCE 1 ALABEL 50 GLAN 1 KIAMBA 12 MAASIM MAITUM 2 6 MALAPATAN 3 MALUNGON 16 (Page o f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OCTOBER 2021 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA 2 KORONADAL CITY 10 LAKESEBU 2 NORALA 3 POLOMOLOK 10 STO.NIÑO 1 SURALLAH 1 TANTANGAN 2 TBOLI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 1 COLUMBIO 1 ESPERANZA 1 ISULAN KALAMANSIG 7 2 15 LAMBAYONG LEBAK 14 PALIMBANG 1 PRES.QUIRINO SEN.NINOY AQUINO 1 7 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 9 268 (Page2 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Health 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OCTOBER 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 21 ALAMADA 1 ALEOSAN 4 ARAKAN CARMEN 1 5 KABACAN KIDAPAWAN CITY 7 LIBUNGAN 37 2 1 MAGPET MAKILALA 18 MATALAM 1 MIDSAYAP MLANG SARANGANI PROVINCE 25 8 ALABEL 73 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center Health (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS OCTOBER 8, 2021 6:00 PM COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA KORONADAL CITY 9 14 NORALA 32 POLOMOLOK 12 STO.NIÑO 36 TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 14 COLUMBIO TACURONG CITY REGION XII 2 14 337 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2of2) (Page2 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

