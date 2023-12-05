34 LGOO trainees complete 2nd component of induction training

After 70 days of arduous training and examinations on topics such as the BARMM and Moral Governance, the MILG and its Role in Local Governance, and Public Accountability and Administrative Matters, among others, 34 apprentices for Local Government Operations Officer (LGOO) have completed the 2nd Component of the Induction Training.

The group of 17 females and 17 males had previously completed General Orientation and the Paper & Pen Exam (PPE) in Cotabato City as part of Component I.

During the Component II Completion Ceremony, Minister of the Interior and Local Government Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo reminded LGOO Apprentices "Layag" Batch 56 of their roles in their respective Bangsamoro areas.

"...return to your Bangsamoro communities. Bring these lessons of overcoming adversity in the real world, appreciating and making the most of the natural resources around you, and hearing the faint voices of the oppressed and underprivileged. But, more importantly, take what you've learned here with you," Sinarimbo advised.

To transform the Ministry into a knowledge-centric organization with effective and competent organic personnel who meet the requirements of the Bangsamoro Law, the MILG sought the assistance of the Local Government Academy, the DILG's training arm, to train its technical officers.

The Training for LGOO IIs, now known as the Apprenticeship Program for LGOOs, is a DILG-mandated program that aims to provide LGOOs with the essential abilities to serve as catalysts for excellence in local governance. It is an opportunity to further develop its internal as well as organizational competencies, which are crucial in assisting its clients in improving their service delivery functions.

They will progress through the course components I through V until they become certified Local Government Operations Officers (LGOOs). Supervised Field Work will be Component III, Competency Assessment will be Component IV, and Revalidation and Graduation will be Component V.

LGOOs are deployed in regional and field MILG offices, as well as across LGUs, to assist in providing technical assistance in the planning, administration, implementation, and monitoring of developmental projects and activities to improve local government units' administrative and fiscal capabilities.